Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

