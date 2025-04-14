Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $115,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in EnerSys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EnerSys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

