SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09). Approximately 55,606,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,005% from the average daily volume of 5,030,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

SolGold Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £262.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

