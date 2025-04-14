Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Up 20.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) rose 20.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.19 ($0.13). Approximately 1,738,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 777,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Stock Up 20.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

