KeyCorp Cuts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $130.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Entegris has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $445,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after buying an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,702,000 after buying an additional 2,111,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,634,000 after buying an additional 1,194,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $115,639,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

