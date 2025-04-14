American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Zelman & Associates

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Zelman & Associates in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $57.20 on Monday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $848.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.72 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

