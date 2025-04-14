Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,100 shares, a growth of 554.8% from the March 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 98,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

