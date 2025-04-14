Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,100 shares, a growth of 554.8% from the March 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 98,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
