Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.33. 21,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 126,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $881.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Youdao by 754.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Youdao by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 13,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

