PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.10 and last traded at $96.91. Approximately 6,412,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 11,184,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $812,246,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,972,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,253,000 after buying an additional 4,673,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $246,823,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

