Insider Buying: Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Director Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Lobo acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

CVE:PVT traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$0.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,497. Pivotree Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

