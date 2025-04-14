Insider Buying: Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Director Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Lobo acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.
Pivotree Price Performance
CVE:PVT traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$0.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,497. Pivotree Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98.
About Pivotree
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.