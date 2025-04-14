Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.90. 1,989,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,732,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Up 8.3 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,305.10. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Sunrun by 593.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294,947 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $31,022,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $18,500,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.