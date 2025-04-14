Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Declines By 91.7%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 66.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Auddia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUUD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.79. Auddia has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $55.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) EPS for the quarter.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

