FIL Ltd Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 37,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

