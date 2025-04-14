Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,805 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

