Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

VWOB opened at $61.95 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3449 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

