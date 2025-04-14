Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,065 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $750,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $92.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

