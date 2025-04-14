Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.96 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $41.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

