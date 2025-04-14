5,984 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BA opened at $156.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.00. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

