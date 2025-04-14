EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,222,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 158,617 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $11,969,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $11,713,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.6 %

EnerSys stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.36.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

