20,213 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,079,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after acquiring an additional 526,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 462,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,507,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,960,000 after purchasing an additional 148,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 133,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 332,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 130,004 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $44.89 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

