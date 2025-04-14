Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 174,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 89,197 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

