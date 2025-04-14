Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 135,125 Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,125 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.95. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

