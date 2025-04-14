Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 167,825 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,135,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,825 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MXCT stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $274.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.39.

MXCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

