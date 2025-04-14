Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Lessened by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.7 %

TTWO stock opened at $212.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $220.93. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

