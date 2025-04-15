JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPLGet Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.13.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$51.61. 503,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,482. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$46.71 and a 1-year high of C$60.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andy Mah acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$200,488.20. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman purchased 797 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,077.85. Insiders purchased a total of 18,089 shares of company stock worth $955,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Analyst Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

