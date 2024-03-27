Well Done LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

