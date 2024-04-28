Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $13.83

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BCRX stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.06.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.