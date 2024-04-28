Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $13.83

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.