Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.