Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.05.

WIT stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 50.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Wipro by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,425 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after buying an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

