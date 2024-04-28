Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE HR opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

