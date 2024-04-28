Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$319.69.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYD opened at C$257.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$292.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$276.23. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$217.93 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5566397 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

