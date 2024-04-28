Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 456.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 75,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

