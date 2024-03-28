885 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ingredion by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

