Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.74 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $461.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

