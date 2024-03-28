CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CIONGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 203.9% from the February 29th total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CION Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CION traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 156,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,024. The firm has a market cap of $594.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth $40,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

