CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 203.9% from the February 29th total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CION Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CION traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 156,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,024. The firm has a market cap of $594.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth $40,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

