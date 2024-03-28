Courier Capital LLC Sells 828 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

