EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $18.79

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $19.71. EHang shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 952,531 shares trading hands.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Get EHang alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EHang by 290.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.