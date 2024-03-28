Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $779.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $727.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $334.58 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $740.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

