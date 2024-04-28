Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 52,678 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 148,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,220,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

