Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Invesco comprises approximately 2.3% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 799,977 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,259,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,853,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 492,032 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Invesco by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 402,098 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.67. 5,254,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

