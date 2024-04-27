Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 539 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,569,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,256,000 after purchasing an additional 319,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,528,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.6 %

CSGP opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.