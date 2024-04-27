Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.