Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $127.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

