Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 902 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UiPath by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 196.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.