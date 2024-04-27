Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 242 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 151,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after buying an additional 137,960 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,641,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in DTE Energy by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 119,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 90,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DTE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

