Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,229 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 836,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 278,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

