Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $188,280.00.
Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $24.22.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
