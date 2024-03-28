Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $188,280.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 79,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

