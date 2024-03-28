Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $188,280.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 79,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

