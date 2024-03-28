Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.30

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 26198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

