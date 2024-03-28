First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

