Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Goldsource Mines Price Performance
OTCMKTS GXSFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 167,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,756. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
About Goldsource Mines
