Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS GXSFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 167,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,756. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.